Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 5 at 5:53 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:20 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 304,723 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 242,251 confirmed cases
    • 62,472 probable cases
  • 282,699 recoveries
  • 16,944 active cases
    • 11,778 confirmed active cases
    • 5,166 probable active cases
  • 5,050 total deaths
    • 4,032 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,018 deaths among probable cases
  • 808 currently hospitalized
    • 289 in ICU
    • 144 on ventilators
  • 2,893,455 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19% positive antigen tests
  • 2,577,999 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, Feb. 5:

  1. Pulaski: 195
  2. Washington: 138
  3. Benton: 128
  4. White: 87
  5. Faulkner: 79

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,718 132 2,491 95 16,843
Clay 1,633 83 1,507 42 15,562
Cleburne 1,811 101 1,647 63 19,270
Craighead 12,401 455 11,733 172 100,424
Crittenden 5,499 224 5,185 88 34,933
Cross 1,851 72 1,733 46 14,470
Greene 5,641 283 5,289 69 40,654
Independence 3,545 170 3,258 117 33,518
Jackson 3,110 73 3,005 32 22,404
Lawrence 1,948 68 1,839 41 13,078
Mississippi 5,375 257 5,007 110 34,342
Poinsett 2,993 124 2,795 74 23,166
Randolph 1,893 91 1,755 47 16,130
St. Francis 3,355 88 3,232 35 27,376
Sharp 1,478 46 1,385 47 14,528
Stone 935 36 870 29 9,349
White 6,797 451 6,249 96 44,134
Woodruff 590 62 520 8 7,154

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Feb. 4 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 3 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 2 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 1 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 31 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 30 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 29 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 28 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 27 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 26 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 25 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 24 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 23 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 22 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 21 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 20 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 19 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 18 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 17 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 16 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 15 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 14 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 13 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 12 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.