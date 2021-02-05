Doctor urges Black community to trust vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The African American community may be less likely to get the vaccine because of the mistrust in the American healthcare system, an area doctor said Thursday.
Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle says she has listened to conversations from the Black community in Mississippi County and their mistrust is rooted in the disparities and unethical experiments.
She mentions the Tuskegee Experiment is one example that has caused mistrust in the healthcare system.
Although the doctor agrees with how the unethical actions have impacted the community’s trust in healthcare in the vaccine, she still advises that people should get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We need to trust the science,” she said. “You have more African Americans that are scientists, that are doctors – that love themselves and love our community and we don’t want to put anything in our bodies that’s going to harm us.”
Dr. Andrews-Pirtle warns about conspiracy theories of the vaccine on the internet, saying that they spread misinformation.
If one feels unsure about getting the vaccine, the doctor recommends speaking to a local healthcare provider for more information.
