Dungee has 27 pts as #16 Arkansas women’s basketball beats Missouri

After starting the fourth quarter with a 12 point advantage, Arkansas allowed a quick 9-0 run to the Tigers, and Missouri made its way all the way back to take its second lead of the game with 2:22 to go. Arkansas took the lead right back after a pair of Dungee free throws, though, and Slocum sealed the game with a clutch three-pointer in the game’s final moments. Some solid free throw shooting down the stretch cemented the win for Arkansas as the Razorbacks escaped Columbia with their first conference road win.