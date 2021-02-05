Week 5 of Fast Break Friday Night is headlined by a 4A-3 boys matchup. 21-2 Blytheville travels to 14-4 Southside in the Game of the Night. The Chickasaws are on a 10 game winning streak while the Southerners have won 4 of their last 5. Matthew Schwartz will have highlights and postgame reaction.
You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Fast Break Friday Night (2/5/21)
Game of the Night: Blytheville at Southside (Boys)
Greene County Tech at Jonesboro (Boys)
Greene County Tech at Jonesboro (Girls)
West Memphis at Nettleton (Boys)
West Memphis at Nettleton (Girls)
Paragould at Batesville (Girls)
Paragould at Batesville (Boys)
Trumann at Brookland (Boys)
Piggott at Osceola (Boys)
Gosnell at Manila (Boys)
Salem at Hoxie (Girls)
