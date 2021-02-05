Fatal fire under investigation, victims identified

Fatal fire under investigation, victims identified
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 5, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 8:46 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The bodies of two people have been sent to the state crime lab after they were found inside a burning home.

Chief Michael Carney with the Blytheville Fire Department said crews responded around 3 a.m. Thursday to a house fire in the 700-block of South Lilly Street.

Fire Chief Michael Carney said crews responded early Thursday morning to a house fire in the 700-block of South Lilly Street. (Source: Google Maps)

Flames were showing and the fire was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Once inside the two-story home, Carney said crews found the bodies of 37-year-old Travis Armstrong and 49-year-old Sandra Hopkins.

Carney said their bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine their cause of death.

He added that Blytheville Police Department is investigating the deaths, while his department investigates the cause of the fire.

