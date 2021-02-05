Feb. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Feb. 5. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’ll be a picture perfect close to the workweek as high pressure parks overhead.
Expect sunshine and dry weather for your Friday with highs near 50°F.
This sunshine won’t last long, however. Rain and clouds move in Saturday with another cold front.
In fact, some of the rain may mix with snow as it tapers off tomorrow evening.
We’ll catch a few rays of sunshine on Sunday before another front stalls across Region 8.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The family of a woman convicted 40 years ago for murder are overjoyed that she could soon be released from prison.
While the number of new COVID cases is slowing down, Region 8 experts fear a new variant waiting in the wings could drive up those numbers. Meanwhile, the state death toll hit a new milestone.
According to a new state law, any woman considering having an abortion will first need to call a toll-free number.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
