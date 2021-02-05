Gov. Hutchinson appoints three to ASU System Board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people, including a Region 8 man, have been selected to serve on the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday.
Gov. Hutchinson appointed Paul Rowton of Harrisburg, Robert Rudolph of Bryant and Steve Eddington of Benton to serve on the board.
Rowton is the executive vice president of GES, Inc. The corporation owns Edwards Food Giant and Edwards Cash Saver Supermarkets.
Rowton has been active with the ASU Alumni Association, where he has served as president and was on the board of directors for 14 years.
Rudolph is the pastor of the Calvary Church of God in Christ in Malvern and a graduate of Henderson State University. Eddington, who also works as the vice president of public relations at the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation, serves as president of the HSU Alumni Board.
Gov. Hutchinson signed a bill - now Act 18 - earlier this month to expand the board from five to seven members, with Henderson State becoming part of the ASU System.
Rowton’s term expires Jan. 14, 2028, while Rudolph’s term expires Jan. 14, 2027.
Eddington’s term on the board expires Jan. 14, 2026.
