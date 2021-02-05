Homeless man’s fortune changes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News interviewed a homeless man late last year. As we highlighted the concerns over the lack of a homeless shelter, Josh Lesley became a wanted man.
Lesley became wanted but not for what you think. State Farm Insurance has been looking for him for years.
His mother died in 2019 forcing him to live on the streets. Since then, State Farm Insurance could not find Lesley to give him his mother’s life insurance claim.
Knowing roughly where he was, the insurance company enlisted the help of the Jonesboro Police Department to help find him.
With luck, they were able to find Lesley and plan to give him the insurance claim soon.
“It feels pretty good,” Lesley said.
He plans to get a house and help others like him.
“I [will] help people out when I get this money too,” he said. “If I see them, I’ll give them a couple of dollars here and there.”
JPD and State Farm aren’t saying how much Lesley is getting because he’s still homeless, and they want to keep him safe.
Through it all, Josh hopes others in his situation have a positive outlook for their future and thanked those who have helped him.
“I appreciate it,” he said. “Hopefully, y’all can help someone else out like that.”
