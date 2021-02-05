JFD responding to house explosion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fire department is responding to a report of a house explosion in north Jonesboro.
Around 10:45 a.m. crews were called to the 1100-block of Cartwright Street, located just west of North Church Street, regarding a house fire.
The person who reported the fire then called back and said the home had “exploded.”
E911 Director Jeff Presley says several engines are at the scene and calls it a “fully-involved house fire.”
City Water and Light has also been called for emergency power shutoff. Presley says power lines are down in the area and urges everyone to stay away.
Police have the roadway blocked.
Region 8 News’ Miranda Richardson is at the scene and will provide updates as details become available.
