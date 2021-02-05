Man arrested in robbery case

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was being held in the Jackson County Detention Center after his arrest in connection with a robbery Thursday, according to Newport police.
Tariq Richardson, no address available, was arrested after Newport officers went to Jordan’s Kwik Stop #10 in the 1400 block of Malcolm Avenue after getting a call around 5:05 p.m. about an armed robbery.
“A black male entered the store armed with a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the cashier. The black male retrieved the money from the register and fled the store,” Newport police said in a media release.
Police say Richardson was developed as a suspect and was arrested a short time later on suspicion of aggravated robbery and theft of property.
The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and anyone with information can call Newport police at 870-523-2722.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.