Man killed, another injured in collision

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 47-year-old man died Thursday when his pickup truck collided with another pickup.
The crash happened at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 on U.S. Highway 63, five miles south of Houston, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Randy D. Brooks of West Plains was southbound when his 2005 Ford Ranger hit a northbound 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michael T. Lee, 25, of Raymondville.
Both men were taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital where Dr. Doug Crase pronounced Brooks dead at 2:08 p.m.
According to the report, Brooks was not wearing a seat belt. Lee, who was using a safety device, suffered minor injuries.
