Rain/Snow Mix Expected Saturday Evening

As we head into the weekend, a storm system will bring another round of rain into Region 8 during the afternoon. We stay quiet and chilly tonight as clouds increase. Temperatures on Saturday rise into the 40s as rain moves in during the afternoon. By the evening, cold air will be moving in behind the rain helping precipitation change to snow for some spots in Region 8. This type of set-up usually doesn’t give us much but can surprise us occasionally! Right now, the best chance for accumulation and a few slick spots will be across southern Missouri and the higher elevations of the Ozarks. These spots could see up to an inch, worst case 2 inches. Others may see snow mix in at times, but it will have a hard time sticking. Arkansas counties along the state line of Missouri and into parts of the bootheel could see a little accumulation likely below an inch. This is a very close call for the majority of Region 8. We’ll keep you updated into Saturday evening on-air, online, and on the Region 8 Weather App. We stay active and cold into next week!