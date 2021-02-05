Conference play continued Thursday. Ridgefield Christian and Melbourne picked up home victories.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/4/21)
Ridgefield Christian 82, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 58 (Boys)
Melbourne 51, Tuckerman 49 (Boys - Bearkatz clinch 2A-2 title)
Pocahontas 62, Westside 54 (Girls)
Brookland 42, Trumann 33 (Girls)
Osceola 85, Hoxie 44 (Boys)
Hoxie 65, Gosnell 22 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge 59, Rivercrest 56 (Girls)
Corning 67, Harrisburg 20 (Girls)
Southside 57, Blytheville 31 (Girls)
White County Central 51, Midland 24 (Girls)
White County Central 55, Midland 39 (Boys)
Earle 42, Riverside 33 (Girls)
BIC 52, Cross County 37 (Girls)
Melbourne 44, Mountain View 42 (Girls)
Mammoth Spring 66, Hillcrest 23 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 60, Hillcrest 41 (Girls - Lady Bears clinch 1A-3 title)
Maynard 75, Marked Tree 72 (Boys)
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.