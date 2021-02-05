Salvation Army opening 24-hour warming shelter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures expected to fall into the teens next week, the Salvation Army in Jonesboro will offer around-the-clock warmth.
Major Jim Lawrence told Region 8 News the center’s warming shelter will be open 24 hours a day from Tuesday until Sunday, Feb. 9-14, for those needing shelter from the extreme cold.
“The Salvation Army is committed to serving the needs of the community 365 days a year,” Lawrence said. “During the fall and winter months we will provide comfort in the form of a place to stay warm as well as provide a cup of water or coffee to those who need shelter from the cold.”
He added that the center, which is located at 800 Cate Ave., might extend its 24-hour warming center depending upon the forecast.
“We will continually assess the weather daily,” he said.
With temperatures expected to fall below freezing this weekend, the center will also be open from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Friday through Monday, Feb. 5-8.
Due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army requires all visitors to wear masks.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.