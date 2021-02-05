3 sought in boat burglaries

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s investigators need help identifying three men considered persons of interest in several boat burglaries.
The alleged thefts happened sometime after 11 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the Quarry Marina in Mountain Home.
According to a Friday news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, someone boarded the boats and stole several items.
Video surveillance captured the three men as they entered the dock.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Investigator Brian Williams in the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division at 870-425-7000 or email bwilliams@baxtercountysheriff.com.
