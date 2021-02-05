What to do after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After getting the vaccine, you may think you are able to return to normal, but that is not the case.
Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle says that you still need to continue to follow CDC guidelines such as social distancing, washing your hands, wear a mask, and avoid large crowds.
If you are exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you are still required to quarantine and get tested.
Dr. Andrews-Pirtle says that the vaccine will not be as effective towards the new strains of the virus.
“They strongly bind to your cells—and they can grab on and hold on—that’s the affinity it likes being attached to it,” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said. “Then you can easily get infected, so we really don’t want that to happen.”
The doctor recommends that people start to wear a medical mask and cloth mask on top – also known as “double masking” – for extra protection.
