Winter weather a possibility Saturday in Region 8

Zach's Friday Evening Forecast (2/5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 5, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 6:51 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As we head into the weekend, a storm system will bring another round of rain into Region 8 during the afternoon, according to the Region 8 Storm Team.

Cold air will be moving in behind the rain, helping precipitation change to snow for some spots in Region 8.

This type of set-up usually doesn’t give us much but can surprise us occasionally.

Right now, the best chance for accumulation and a few slick spots will be across southern Missouri and the higher elevations of the Ozarks.

Some areas of Region 8 could see rain, with a snow mix at times Saturday. (Source: KAIT-TV)

These spots could see up to an inch, worst case 2 inches. Others may see snow mix in at times, but it will have a hard time sticking.

Arkansas counties along the state line of Missouri and into parts of the bootheel could see a little accumulation below an inch.

This is a very close call for the majority of Region 8.

