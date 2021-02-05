Winter weather a possibility Saturday in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As we head into the weekend, a storm system will bring another round of rain into Region 8 during the afternoon, according to the Region 8 Storm Team.
Cold air will be moving in behind the rain, helping precipitation change to snow for some spots in Region 8.
This type of set-up usually doesn’t give us much but can surprise us occasionally.
Right now, the best chance for accumulation and a few slick spots will be across southern Missouri and the higher elevations of the Ozarks.
These spots could see up to an inch, worst case 2 inches. Others may see snow mix in at times, but it will have a hard time sticking.
Arkansas counties along the state line of Missouri and into parts of the bootheel could see a little accumulation below an inch.
This is a very close call for the majority of Region 8.
