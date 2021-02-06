Active cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations fell Saturday as state officials said the amount of testing and vaccinations in the state has increased.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 306,064 total cases, up 1,341 from Friday’s numbers. The number of active cases fell 133 to 16,811, while hospitalizations fell 58 to 750 Saturday.
Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers have shown an improvement.
“This is nearly 500 fewer new cases than this time last week. Our hospitalizations declined again, with 58 fewer than yesterday’s report. Let’s ensure we’re doing our part so these trends continue,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The number of deaths statewide increased by 11 to 5,061 on Saturday.
No local deaths were reported in Region 8, according to state health officials.
Officials said nearly 75,000 PCR and antigen tests have been given so far this month, while 388,924 vaccine doses have been given since the program started in December.
Of the 388,924, roughly 18,660 vaccinations were given Friday around the state.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases Saturday. Pulaski County led the state with 178 cases, while Benton and Washington counties were second and third, with 111 and 107, respectively.
