Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases throughout Arkansas has continued to decrease as the number of hospitalizations fell Friday, state health officials said.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 16,944 total active cases, down 48 from Thursday’s numbers. The number of people hospitalized due to the virus also fell by seven to 808, while the number of people on ventilators decreased by one to 144.
State health officials said Arkansas had 304,723 total cases as of Friday, up 1,824 from Thursday. The number of deaths also increased 41 to 5,050.
Of the 41 deaths statewide, 14 of the deaths were in Region 8 - two deaths each in Greene, Independence, and White counties; and one death each in Cleburne, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and St. Francis counties.
One Region 8 county was in the Top 5 in new cases - White County was fourth with 87 cases.
The state also reported nearly 60,000 PCR and antigen tests were done in the first week of February, including nearly 14,700 Thursday.
As for vaccinations, officials said 370,262 total doses had been given since the program began in December.
Of the nearly 370,000 doses, 85,000 doses have been given this week, and 22,000 were given Thursday, Gov. Hutchinson said on social media.
