Arkansas State women’s basketball comeback falls short at Louisiana

A last-second game-tying three-pointer was good by Jada Stinson, but a three-second violation negated the bucket as Arkansas State women’s basketball dropped a gritty 52-49 defensive battle at Louisiana Friday night at the Cajundome.
The Red Wolves (9-6, 4-5 SBC) outscored the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-5, 7-1) 26-23 in the second half and got a game-high 16 points from Stinson. Karolina Szydlowska led a trio of double-digit rebounders with a career-high 16 boards and Morgan Wallace also notched 13 rebounds, giving her 10 or more boards for the fourth time in five games. Peyton Martin recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“I thought we battled through some adversity today,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “We just need to get healthy and get deeper. I thought we did a great job of walling off, but we didn’t get the loose balls. We need to be better at defensive rebounding and getting to the next play. We just have to keep battling and get ready to line up and do our jobs tomorrow.”
Trinitee Jackson also recorded in double figures for the Scarlet and Black, tallying 10 points and five boards off the bench. As a team, A-State out-rebounded Louisiana 51-47 and shot 76.9 percent (10-13) from the free-throw line. However, the Ragin’ Cajuns forced 19 turnovers.
Skyler Goodwin led Louisiana with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Ty’Reona Doucet led with 12 rebounds and eight points. A-State held the Ragin’ Cajuns to just 2 of 12 shooting from three-point range (16.7 percent) and 21 of 75 overall (28.0 percent).
The teams traded leads early to start the contest, but Stinson scored seven of the last nine points of the first quarter to give A-State an early 17-14 lead through the first 10 minutes.
Louisiana opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run, forcing the Red Wolves to call a timeout with just under seven minutes left in the half. A-State then held the Ragin’ Cajuns scoreless for over five minutes, cutting the deficit to four on a 6-0 run capped by a three by Wallace with 40 seconds left. A pair of free throws halted the Louisiana scoring drought, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns a 29-23 halftime lead.
After the Ragin’ Cajuns scored eight straight to open the third, A-State once again battled back to cut the deficit down to four with a 10-0 run over the next three and a half minutes. Four of those 10 points came from the foul line. Louisiana scored a pair of field goals late, with three points by Martin closing out the quarter to make it 41-36 Louisiana after three.
A three by Szydlowska cut the deficit to two early in the fourth before the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead expanded back out to six. A pair of scores by Martin and Stinson made it a two-point affair with under three minutes to go, but Louisiana would once again make it a two-score contest with a pair of free throws. Wallace knocked down a floater with under a minute to go to pull to within two, then Destiny McAfee knocked down one of two free throws to make it a three-point game. Having to drive the length of the floor in eight seconds to tie it, A-State did so, as a corner three by Stinson was good, but a three-second lane violation was called, waving off the game-tying basket.
The Red Wolves return to the Cajundome Saturday, taking on the Ragin’ Cajuns at 4 p.m. CT. The broadcast can be watched live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.
Five Things To Note:
· Peyton Martin moved ahead of Amber Abraham (2001-06) for 20th all-time in scoring in program history, currently with 1,037 career points.
· Jada Stinson scored 10 or more for the fifth time in the last six games.
· Morgan Wallace recorded double-digit rebounds for the fifth time in six games with 13.
· Karolina Szydlowska tallied a career-high 16 rebounds, which is the most by an A-State player since Seynabou Thiam’s 18 versus Champion Christian (Dec. 15).
· A-State outrebounded its opponent for the 12th time in 15 games this season.
