Arkansas State women’s basketball comeback falls short at Louisiana

A three by Szydlowska cut the deficit to two early in the fourth before the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead expanded back out to six. A pair of scores by Martin and Stinson made it a two-point affair with under three minutes to go, but Louisiana would once again make it a two-score contest with a pair of free throws. Wallace knocked down a floater with under a minute to go to pull to within two, then Destiny McAfee knocked down one of two free throws to make it a three-point game. Having to drive the length of the floor in eight seconds to tie it, A-State did so, as a corner three by Stinson was good, but a three-second lane violation was called, waving off the game-tying basket.