Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 6 at 4:04 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 306,064 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 243,214 confirmed cases
    • 62,850 probable cases
  • 284,162 recoveries
  • 16,811 active cases
    • 11,677 confirmed active cases
    • 5,134 probable active cases
  • 5,061 total deaths
    • 4,043 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,018 deaths among probable cases
  • 758 currently hospitalized
    • 263 in ICU
    • 124 on ventilators
  • 2,908,926 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 19% positive antigen tests
  • 2,562,024 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, Feb. 6:

  1. Pulaski: 178
  2. Benton: 111
  3. Washington: 107
  4. Faulkner: 74
  5. Saline: 64

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,721 129 2,497 95 16,899
Clay 1,637 80 1,514 42 15,603
Cleburne 1,823 107 1,653 63 19,400
Craighead 12,426 435 11,818 172 100,843
Crittenden 5,507 221 5,196 88 35,106
Cross 1,856 75 1,735 46 14,526
Greene 5,663 277 5,317 69 40,783
Independence 3,556 174 3,265 117 33,754
Jackson 3,110 71 3,007 32 22,432
Lawrence 1,951 67 1,843 41 13,133
Mississippi 5,387 250 5,026 110 34,442
Poinsett 3,002 120 2,808 74 23,249
Randolph 1,896 84 1,765 47 16,192
St. Francis 3,361 87 3,239 35 27,568
Sharp 1,482 42 1,393 47 14,579
Stone 936 30 877 29 9,375
White 6,825 429 6,269 96 44,515
Woodruff 592 61 523 8 7,190

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Feb. 5 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 4 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 3 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 2 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 1 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 31 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 30 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 29 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 28 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 27 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 26 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 25 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 24 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 23 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 22 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 21 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 20 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 19 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 18 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 17 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 16 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 15 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 14 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 13 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 12 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.