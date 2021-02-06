Drag racing bill heading to Senate next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It is a problem that one area lawmaker says has increased in the past year or so, with the problem possibly creating a dangerous situation.
Sen. Blake Johnson (R-Corning) is sponsoring Senate Bill 247.
The bill would increase the penalty for racing a vehicle on a highway in the state of Arkansas. Under current law, racing a vehicle is a Class A misdemeanor.
However, the bill would set a second or subsequent offense as a Class D felony.
Sen. Johnson told content partner KATV that the issue is important. The Arkansas State Police told KATV that there were 53 citations in 2019 for racing on a public highway, while the number more than doubled last year to 110.
“By the time the instance is caught and people show up, a lot of time they’re gone. So it has doubled, but in that double, you’re not catching all that has happened during this time, and it’s probably a matter of limited entertainment,” Sen. Johnson said.
The bill will be heard by the state Senate Monday, Feb. 8.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.