DWI charge possible in high-speed chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man could be facing several charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase in Clay County Friday evening.
According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, a man was speeding on Highway 62 in Piggott.
A Piggott police officer tried to pull him over but the suspect drove away north on Clay County Road 345, then on County Road 356, eventually making it to his home.
Sheriff Miller added the man left his vehicle running as he ran inside the home.
Officers and deputies surrounded the home and eventually arrested the suspect.
The man could face charges for speeding, fleeing, and driving while intoxicated.
Sheriff Miller said no one was injured in the incident.
The Piggott Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Police worked together in the investigation.
Region 8 News is working with investigators to learn the name of the suspect.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.