Entergy crews restore power in Blytheville area
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 5:37 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Utility crews spent several hours Saturday working to restore power to 600 customers in the Blytheville area.

According to the Entergy Arkansas Facebook page, crews did an emergency outage repair near North Division and Moultrie Streets around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The utility pole was being repaired after it was hit by a car overnight, the post noted.

Posted by Entergy Arkansas on Saturday, February 6, 2021

According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, power has been restored to the customers.

