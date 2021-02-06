Entergy crews restore power in Blytheville area

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Utility crews spent several hours Saturday working to restore power to 600 customers in the Blytheville area.
According to the Entergy Arkansas Facebook page, crews did an emergency outage repair near North Division and Moultrie Streets around 1 p.m. Saturday.
The utility pole was being repaired after it was hit by a car overnight, the post noted.
According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, power has been restored to the customers.
