Hoxie Lady Mustangs succeeding amid COVID, small roster

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - On paper, the odds were stacked against the Hoxie Lady Mustangs this season.
The Lady Mustangs basketball team has just seven players on their roster. Combine that with COVID-19, it would be easy to understand if a team like Hoxie struggled this year.
But the Lady Mustangs finished the season undefeated in conference play and are looking to make it far in the postseason.
“Coming in, you didn’t even know if you were going to have a season,” Hoxie Head Coach Scott Brown said. “We’re so blessed to be able to play.”
Heading into this season, Brown was facing many unknowns. It wasn’t just COVID-19 reaching peak numbers, it was also not having an off-season to prepare due to a different reason.
“Our off-season consists of all our girls [playing] volleyball,” Coach Brown said. “I had one girl in the off-season.”
Even though Coach Brown’s daughter, Jaecie, was the only player not playing a different sport entering the season, Hoxie is still having a successful season.
For Coach Brown, the lack of an off-season is nothing new to him.
“We probably don’t have 15 girls in the whole program,” Brown said. “Volleyball, softball, and basketball, they just rotate from sport to sport.”
With a limited roster, they’ve had to stay safe off the court with COVID-19, taking all the precautions needed to play on the court.
“We got really good kids over here,” Brown said. “They work really hard and it’s just a really good program to be a part of... I’m just trying to keep it going the way it’s been going.”
