’I woke everybody up’: Five-year-old boy saves family during house fire

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, a fire destroyed a family of eight’s entire home in Tuckerman.
Region 8 News recently learned that a five-year-old was the one who spotted the smoke first.
Tiffany Reed says the night of that fire, she was awakened by her son’s screams.
Noah was screaming “it’s a fire” and she says the thing about this, out of all of her children, Noah is usually the one who sleeps the hardest.
“He’s a hard sleeper. You can stand him up and he will fall back asleep and act like no one touched him. So, for him to wake up was a pure miracle,” Reed said.
5-year-old Noah says in school, they were taught to say away from fires, so on Sunday morning around 7:30 when he saw smoke, he woke up everyone.
Noah called on the names of seven others in the house to get out and gratefully everyone made it, but the house was a complete loss.
The fire started upstairs in the attic area, nearby her children’s bedroom.
She says within a good hour, the whole thing was gone.
Tiffany says she’s thankful that Noah spoke up and saved them all.
But, she’s also grateful for her community for rallying around them and working to get them back on their feet.
“They’ve been a major blessing. Right after it happened, people just started showing up out of nowhere,” Reed said.
If you would like to help, you can donate to a deposit account at Merchant and Planters Bank under Tiffany and Shane Reed family or you can take clothing and toys to 1401 Hines St., Newport, Arkansas.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.