Mayor Copenhaver expecting response from Mall at Turtle Creek

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three weeks ago, the city of Jonesboro issued a 30-day notice to the Mall at Turtle Creek, ordering a cleanup.
According to Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Rick Jackson – the general manager for the mall – has communicated with the city that they plan to have a response on what the next steps will be.
Several stores have either vacated with no plans to return or have reopened in an another area in town since the March 28th tornado ripped through the mall.
Mayor Copenhaver remains hopeful about reopening the mall, even if it has to reopen in phases.
He realizes that the loss of the mall impacted the community greatly when a Dillard’s employee thanked him after opening the north end of the mall.
The mayor said, “She started crying and said, ‘thank you for what you’ve done because this is my livelihood and I loved the store I worked in, I love the people in this community, but we felt like we’ve been forgotten.”
If the mall intends to reopen in phases, Mayor Copenhaver says that the area between Target and the food court would be the first to reopen because it is more salvageable.
The mall has another week to respond to the notice with a plan.
