More than 1,000 people vaccinated at mass vaccination site in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - About 1,400 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus at Century Casino in Caruthersville on February 5.
“The process has been unbelievably smooth,” said Dave Smith, who attended the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic. “It was just painless. I hardly even knew I got a shot. We’re in line now for 15 minutes to make sure there’s no reaction to the shot, but I feel great.”
Smith drove three hours, one way, to get the shot.
“We couldn’t find a place to get a shot up in the St. Louis area. It’s just been incredibly difficult. The site here was open. Very nicely set up,” he said.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity. You know we don’t get very many opportunities like this. So. for all of us and all of our organizations to come together in order to give this to our county, I think it’s great,” said Gerri Smith, Pemiscot County Health Center’s Administrator.
According to Smith, they had 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to give out, and they vaccinated about 1,400 people. She said they gave the leftover doses to local clinics and SoutheastHEALTH to distribute.
“We’ve just had a ton of people that showed up, and it has went very well today,” she said.
Smith said the support from local healthcare workers, first responders, and Missouri National Guard members made this mass COVID-19 vaccination site happen.
“This team was all volunteer. We received the call for this about four weeks ago. So, all of us raised our hand. We really wanna, ya know everyone’s been impacted by COVID. So, the first chance that we got to give back to our community, we took it,” said Captain Drew Galluci, the officer in charge of Region E’s Mass Vaccination Team.
“It way exceeded my expectations, particularly given how difficult everything else associated with this COVID issue has been over the last year,” said Dave Smith.
Those who got vaccinated will return in three weeks to get their second dose.
