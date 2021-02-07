Martin scores 19 as A-State drop 2nd straight to Louisiana

“We gave up 18 offensive rebounds – three in the first half, 15 in the second and 11 of those were in the fourth quarter,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “We’re making the initial play, but the next play is hurting us. We have to have more juice and this will pass. We’re trying to build a championship culture and we’re fighting. I was impressed with how we fought early and I think fatigue got us a little bit late. We switched to a zone and they took some shots we wanted them to take, but they just beat us to loose balls and that made the difference in the game.”