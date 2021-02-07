Martin scores 19 as A-State drop 2nd straight to Louisiana

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
LAFAYETTE, La. (2/6/21) – Owning a four-point lead through three quarters, Arkansas State women’s basketball could not overcome a late surge by Louisiana, dropping a 73-61 decision Saturday at the Cajundome.
The Red Wolves (9-7, 4-6 SBC) took a 49-45 lead into the final period, but the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-5, 8-1) outscored A-State 28-12 in the final 10 minutes to take the 12-point win. Louisiana’s Skyler Goodwin was the Cajuns’ catalyst, scoring 21 of her game-high 24 points in the second half.
“We gave up 18 offensive rebounds – three in the first half, 15 in the second and 11 of those were in the fourth quarter,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “We’re making the initial play, but the next play is hurting us. We have to have more juice and this will pass. We’re trying to build a championship culture and we’re fighting. I was impressed with how we fought early and I think fatigue got us a little bit late. We switched to a zone and they took some shots we wanted them to take, but they just beat us to loose balls and that made the difference in the game.”
Peyton Martin led A-State with 19 points and five rebounds, shooting 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Jada Stinson had 13 points while Karolina Szydlowska was credited with 11 points, six boards and four blocked shots. Mya Love factored in nine points and four rebounds. The Red Wolves shot 41.7 percent from the field (20-48), 42.9 percent from three-point range (6-14) and 75.0 percent from the charity stripe (15-20).
In addition to Goodwin, Makayia Hallmon tallied 12 points and Destiny McAfee added 11 off the bench. Kimberly Burton and Ty’Reona Doucet corralled 10 boards apiece to lead the Cajuns’ rebounding efforts.
Louisiana led 16-8 with 4:37 to go in the first, but A-State closed the opening frame strong, scoring eight straight to tie it at 16 after a floater by Stinson fell with four seconds left. The Ragin’ Cajuns would then regain a slight lead early in the second, but the Red Wolves outscored Louisiana 13-6 the rest of the way en route to owning a 31-27 halftime lead.
The third quarter was back and forth, as A-State’s largest lead of the day came on a 6-0 run to make it 40-32 midway through the period. Louisiana cut the deficit down to one, but the Red Wolves managed to extend their lead back out to seven. After the Ragin’ Cajuns made it a one-score contest, a Trinitee Jackson free throw made it a four-point game after three.
Louisiana went on a 9-0 run to take a 54-49 lead early in the fourth. A Love three with 4:20 remaining then cut the deficit down to three, but that would be as close as it would get for the Scarlet and Black, as Louisiana made key shots down the stretch to close out the contest.
The Red Wolves return home to face in-state rival Little Rock on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to open a women’s-men’s doubleheader. Tipoff versus the Trojans is slated for 5 p.m. CT and the broadcast can be watched live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.
