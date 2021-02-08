City councilman arrested on sodomy, kidnapping charges

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Kennett city councilman is in jail facing several charges, including sodomy and kidnapping.
According to the probable cause affidavit from the Kennett Police Department, officers were called to a location, which investigators redacted before releasing to Region 8 News, just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.
The redacted affidavit stated that Marco Parr had assaulted someone, shoving the victim several times.
The victim told police Parr slammed them onto the floor, sexually assaulted them, and then stated “Smells like n***** to me,” the affidavit claimed.
Parr continued to beat the victim, according to the affidavit, until the victim was able to run away for help.
According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Dicus, Parr faces the following charges:
- 1st-degree sodomy
- 2nd-degree kidnapping
- 2nd-degree battery
- 3rd-degree battery.
Parr is in the Dunklin County Jail with no bond and is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson confirmed to Region 8 News that Parr is a current city council member.
Region 8 News reached out to Kennett Mayor Dr. Chancellor Wayne for a comment on the developing investigation.
“At this time, the situation with Marco Parr is under investigation, and would be inappropriate to make a comment at this time,” the mayor said in a statement.
