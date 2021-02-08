Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 9 at 6:04 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 308,848 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 245,233 confirmed cases
    • 63,615 probable cases
  • 288,774 recoveries
  • 14,898 active cases
    • 10,525 confirmed active cases
    • 4,373 probable active cases
  • 5,148 total deaths
    • 4,119 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,029 deaths among probable cases
  • 775 currently hospitalized
    • 276 in ICU
    • 137 on ventilators
  • 2,938,795 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 18.8% positive antigen tests
  • 2,618,892 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, Feb. 9:

  1. Pulaski: 224
  2. Benton: 121
  3. Washington: 85
  4. Lonoke: 80
  5. Garland: 77

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,731 100 2,536 95 17,039
Clay 1,644 75 1,526 42 15,728
Cleburne 1,835 91 1,679 65 19,559
Craighead 12,500 390 11,936 173 102,024
Crittenden 5,547 208 5,248 89 35,522
Cross 1,862 54 1,761 47 14,750
Greene 5,709 240 5,399 70 41,271
Independence 3,575 151 3,306 118 34,277
Jackson 3,112 54 3,026 32 22,483
Lawrence 1,959 59 1,859 41 13,280
Mississippi 5,440 225 5,103 111 34,791
Poinsett 3,023 96 2,853 74 23,561
Randolph 1,899 72 1,778 49 16,322
St. Francis 3,382 82 3,264 36 27,759
Sharp 1,493 32 1,412 49 14,803
Stone 940 25 886 29 9,495
White 6,881 382 6,400 98 45,026
Woodruff 594 50 536 8 7,363

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

