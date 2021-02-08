Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Jonesboro city park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro announced a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is kicking off this week.
According to a news release, the testing site is at Joe Mack Campbell Park at 3021 Dan Ave., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Natural State Labs will conduct the testing for an undetermined number of weeks, and it won’t require out-of-pocket expenses.
All you need to get a test is your driver’s license or ID and an insurance card if you have one.
This comes as cases and hospitalizations have gone down in Craighead County in the past week.
The Team Lead of the COVID/Flu testing site Cody Hicks says the goal is to help the community and ensure they get their tests back quickly.
“The laboratory is based out of Little Rock and we use a PCR machine, which is pretty revolutionary,” said Hicks. “It’s a testing machine that allows us to get results quicker. It processes multiple testing tubes at a time.”
That’s something City Medical Director and Dean of NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University Dr. Shane Speights is happy to see.
“However, we know that COVID is still being spread in our area and must remain vigilant if we want to see a true end to this pandemic,” Dr. Speights said. “Testing is also the only way we can identify new COVID variants that might come into our state, and we know that ultimately will occur.”
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this should be easy for those seeking a test.
“This is a key service in the effort to identify and limit the spread of COVID in our region,” Mayor Copenhaver said. “You can go without an appointment, and it is easy and at no cost to the person being tested.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.