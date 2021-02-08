Griffin dropping out of Arkansas governor’s race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin has decided not to run for Arkansas’s top job.
In a Monday morning news release, Griffin said he would leave the governor’s race, saying he “can do more for Arkansas in a different capacity.”
Griffin announced instead he would campaign for attorney general of Arkansas.
" As a former U.S. Attorney and an Army JAG officer for the past 25 years, I have prosecuted those who have broken our laws,” Griffin said. “I fought the Obama-Biden agenda as a member of Congress, and I’ll fight to stop the Biden-Harris administration’s infringement on the rights of Arkansans.”
Griffin announced his campaign last year. Since then, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have announced their bids.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.