Mo. launches COVID-19 vaccine navigator

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday the launch of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a registry tool to help residents get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” said Governor Parson. “This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state.”
People to register for a vaccine on the site. They will then complete a questionnaire to determine their eligibility based on Missouri’s priority phases.
Registrants will be notified when the activation of a new phase occurs and alerted when they become eligible
In addition, the website will also remind registrants when it’s time to schedule their second dose.
According to Governor Parson, Missouri’s current COVID-19 positivity rate is 8 percent.
As of Monday, and based on vaccinations given through Feb. 7, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 8.7 percent share of the population has received at least one dose.
DHSS reported 144,859 doses have been administered in the last seven days, with an average of 20,694 per day.
As of Monday, the top five Missouri counties based on a percent of population who has received the first dose includes:
- Shelby County - 18%
- Knox County - 15.1%
- Atchison County - 15%
- Cape Girardeau County - 14.1%
- Monroe County - 13.8%
