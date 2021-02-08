Osceola police investigate Friday shooting

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that took place at the local Express Mart.
According to OPD, Devontae Davis was arrested in connection to the shooting of Nathaniel Vornes.
OPD says around 5:20 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the Express Mart, on the corner of Walnut and Keiser Ave., in regards to a shooting.
When officers arrived they found Vornes, who had been shot multiple times.
Vornes was taken by ambulance to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.
Davis was later arrested and is facing Battery 1st degree and terroristic act charges.
