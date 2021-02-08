No bond for man accused of shooting at police officer

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of opening fire on a Paragould police officer to avoid arrest will not be getting out of jail for a while.
Taj Christopher Harris, 21, is being held without bond after Greene County District Court Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause Monday to arrest him on the following charges:
- Battery in the first degree
- Aggravated assault
- Theft by receiving
- Fleeing
- Obstructing governmental operations
According to the affidavit, Harris shot at a Paragould police officer numerous times while attempting to avoid arrest.
The alleged incident happened at 4:19 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, near the intersection of Walnut and North Second Streets.
The police officer saw Harris walking in the area and, knowing he was wanted on an active warrant, stopped him.
According to the court document, Harris gave the officer a false name.
“The officer attempted to take Harris into custody, at which time Harris produced a firearm and began firing at the officer,” the affidavit stated. “Harris continued to fire at the officer and fled the area on foot.”
Police chased Harris down and arrested him.
Detective Rhonda R. Thomas added that a firearm in his possession was stolen.
