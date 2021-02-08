Preschooler left on school bus; driver placed on leave

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A school employee has been placed on leave after administrators say a sleeping child was left onboard a bus.
The alleged incident happened Friday, Feb. 5, according to Rebecca Worsham, an attorney for the Corning School District.
A preschool student apparently fell asleep on the bus that morning and was left unattended for approximately 45 minutes.
“The child was not harmed and did not require medical attention,” Worsham stated.
The school district reported the incident to the Arkansas Child Maltreatment Hotline and placed the driver on administrative leave pending an investigation.
“The district requires all bus drivers to walk inside the bus from the front to the back to ensure that all students have gotten off the bus after each trip,” Worsham said. “This appears to have not occurred in this instance.”
She added that any disciplinary action against the driver could not be discussed at this time.
“The safety and wellbeing of students is the district’s highest priority,” she concluded.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.