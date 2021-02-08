Terry Mohajir named new UCF athletic director

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State alum is leaving his alma mater.
UCF Sports & Yahoo! Sports reported Monday that Terry Mohajir was a target in the Central Florida athletic director search. UCF made the move official Tuesday morning.
Mohajir served as Arkansas State’s athletic director for the last 9 years. During his tenure, the Red Wolves upgraded facilities in football and basketball. Revenues in Jonesboro increased from $15 million in 2012 to $35 million in 2019.
The Red Wolves named Rich Zvosec as the interim athletic director. A national search is underway, it’ll be led by Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse & ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch.
UCF will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11:15am CT in Orlando.
“Terry is a high-energy leader who has demonstrated success in raising a school’s national profile by hiring high-quality coaches and developing outstanding facilities that enhance the experiences of student-athletes, fans and donors,” said UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright. “Most importantly, he cares deeply about student-athletes’ success in competition, in the classroom and after they graduate.”
“I’m excited for the opportunity to build on the tremendous momentum UCF’s talented student-athletes, coaches and staff have established with the enthusiastic support of Knight Nation and so many generous donors,” Mohajir said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that together we will continue to construct the best athletics program in the country by providing exceptional resources and services to our students. I’m ready to Charge On with Knight Nation.”
Mohajir’s deal with the Red Wolves ran until 2023, he made around $450,000 per year. If he left A-State for a non-Power 5 school, the buyout is $500,000 dollars. UCF is sitting on a whole bunch of money thanks to Tennessee. Previous AD Danny White and previous football coach Josh Heupel left the Knights for the Volunteers last month. White was making over 1 million a year.
Mohajir was a former football player with the Indians in the 1990s before making his rise in administration.
He’s been on the national radar the last several years as a part of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
Under Mohajir’s leadership, Arkansas State Athletics has soared in the conference and national rankings, claiming dozens of Sun Belt Conference championships and individual NCAA titles.
A-State achieved its highest overall rankings in the majority of its sports during his tenure, including all-time marks in the Capital One Director’s Cup.
A-State won the Bubas Cup as the top Sun Belt overall athletic program in 2020.
A-State gave Terry a raise in 2018 along with the title Vice-Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics.
We’ll have more on this story as it develops.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.