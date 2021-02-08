Terry Mohajir named new UCF athletic director

“When Beth and I came to campus for my interview as chancellor, our first stop that day was with Terry Mohajir. We left that meeting inspired by Terry’s vision for A-State Athletics and for the university as a whole. We knew immediately that he has incredible passion for his alma mater and for the success of his staff and his student-athletes, and that has continued to play out during our time together at A-State. As much as I will miss him as a friend and colleague, I am excited to watch Terry lead at his new university. We wish Terry, Julie, Maria, Molly, and Marco all the best as they make this transition to Florida. The search to find a new Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics began yesterday. We are fortunate that Terry Mohajir has built a great Athletics program, and we anticipate that our position will attract the attention of outstanding candidates.”

A-State Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse