Arkansas State/Little Rock basketball doubleheader postponed until Friday

Following discussions between Sun Belt Conference, Arkansas State and UA Little Rock officials, the decision was made to postpone the Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball games against Little Rock that were scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, at First National Bank Arena due to anticipated winter weather forecasted to include icy conditions in northeast Arkansas.
The games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, February 12 at First National Bank Arena. The women’s game will tip-off at 5:00 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. The A-State men and women will then travel to play at Little Rock Saturday, February 13 with the women’s game at 2:00 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 5:00 p.m. inside the Jack Stephens Center.
