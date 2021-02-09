Arkansas State/Little Rock basketball doubleheader postponed until Friday

The games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, February 12 at First National Bank Arena. The women’s game will tip-off at 5:00 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. The A-State men and women will then travel to play at Little Rock Saturday, February 13 with the women’s game at 2:00 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 5:00 p.m. inside the Jack Stephens Center.