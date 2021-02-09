ASP: Fog, icy roads reported during deadly crash on Highway 25

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police say a Cleburne County woman died in an early-morning crash in Heber Springs.
According to a preliminary crash report, Brady P. Fletcher, 33, of Drasco, was driving his 2006 Dodge Ram north on Highway 25 just before 8 a.m. Monday.
At one point, Fletcher lost control, crossed the centerline and crashed into an oncoming 2011 Honda CR-V.
The crash injured Fletcher and killed the driver of the SUV, Jeanie L. Nestlehut, 48, of Quitman.
ASP reported fog and icy roads at the time of the crash.
