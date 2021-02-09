4 ASU Mid-South men’s basketball improves to 6-0 with win at Crowley’s Ridge

ASU Mid-South men’s basketball improved to 6-0 Monday night with a 107-69 victory against Crowley’s Ridge College JV. The Greyhounds are #4 in the NJCAA Division II poll. Chris Parker’s crew will begin their quest for a fifth straight Region 2 championship on Saturday. ASU Mid-South will host North Arkansas to start league play, tipoff is at 2:00pm in West Memphis.