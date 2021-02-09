4 ASU Mid-South men’s basketball improves to 6-0 with win at Crowley’s Ridge

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a top 5 college hoops team in the Natural State.
ASU Mid-South men’s basketball improved to 6-0 Monday night with a 107-69 victory against Crowley’s Ridge College JV. The Greyhounds are #4 in the NJCAA Division II poll. Chris Parker’s crew will begin their quest for a fifth straight Region 2 championship on Saturday. ASU Mid-South will host North Arkansas to start league play, tipoff is at 2:00pm in West Memphis.
NEA natives Kevin Fulton (Nettleton), Cullen Brown (Rivercrest), & Monroe Carr (Armorel) are on the ASU Mid-South roster.
ASU Mid-South women’s basketball is also spotless so far this season. The Lady Greyhounds are off to a 7-0 start, they’re ranked #13 in the NJCAA Division II poll. They’ll tip off Region 2 play Saturday at 12:00pm vs. North Arkansas.
Head coach Mercedes Corona has the Lady Greyhounds in the national poll for the first time in program history. NEA natives Alindavia Lockett (Blytheville), Tashlee Milow (Marion), and Keiana Delaney (Marion) are on the ASU Mid-South roster.
