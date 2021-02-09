A Better Region 8: UCP “Mail-a-Thon”

(KAIT) - This pandemic changed a lot of normal life this year.
Because of it, you didn’t see the United Cerebral Palsy Telethon on KAIT.
Organizers wisely decided there would be too many people in one place to be safe.
But the need is still there, and our local UCP chapter is raising money just a little differently.
This year they are doing a “Mail-A-Thon” instead of a “Telethon.”
If you donated last year, you’ll get a letter in the mail. If you want to donate this year, call 1-800-228-6174.
All of your donations go to help those with C-P live a life without limits.
UCP offers several services, from early intervention in infants to helping adults with CP live an independent life.
All the money the non-profit collects stays right here in Region 8.
Last year, you collectively donated more than $100,000.
Please donate and make a difference. It’ll make this a better Region 8.
