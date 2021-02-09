Cardinals announce one-year contract with Yadier Molina

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have agreed to terms with catcher Yadier Molina on a one-year contract for the 2021 season.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Molina, 38, a nine-time Rawlings Gold Glove award winner, four-time Platinum Glove winner and nine-time National League All-Star, has played every game of his career (2004-20) in a Cardinals uniform, totaling 2,025 games over 17 Major League seasons.
The longtime catcher shared a video on his Instagram page on Monday with the caption, “I’m back!”
“We are pleased to announce that Yadier has agreed to continue his legacy career as a member of the Cardinals, and remain the centerpiece of our team,” said Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “His experience, leadership, work ethic and ability to help bring out the best in those around him are special qualities. We know that there is no one who is more driven than Yadi to get the Cardinals another shot at the title.”
Molina has helped lead the Cardinals to the World Series four times (2004, 2006, 2011, 2013) and won World Series Championships in 2006 and 2011.
He is currently the active leader in Major League Baseball postseason games played and hits (both 101), the all-time leader among all National League players (6th overall in MLB history) and he has played in more postseasons than any other Cardinal in franchise history with 11.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.