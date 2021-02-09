Community steps in to save Dexter, Mo. movie theater

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Twin Cinema has been operating for more than 40 years and now the owners are asking for the community’s help to keep its doors open.
“We were hesitant at first, we really didn’t want to do that,” said owner Chris Costin.
Owners Chris Costin and Alysa Lewis started a GoFundMe Tuesday in hopes the community will donate to keep the theater open.
“Our sales are down about 90 percent compared to what would be normal, so it’s hard to keep a staff at that point,” Costin said.
Costin’s grandfather managed the Cinema for more than 30 years. Keeping it open is important to him.
“The community expresses that they love our cinema, people come here, people have been coming here for over 40 years so we’re essentially asking the community to help us keep it open,” he said.
He said the funds will go to overhead and supplies costs as well as payroll for employees.
Some loyal customers said they want to keep the theater open.
“This place I’ve been coming here my entire life ever since movies were a dollar to come here,” Lonnie Teets said.
“We really think it’s something that deserves to be supported. After COVID we want it to still be here,” Alan Hedrick said.
In just seven days, Costin has received more than $1,000, but he said it’s going to take a bit more than that to meet their goal.
“Right now, its 25 thousand,” he said.
No matter how big or small, all donations help.
“The people who have donated to us, from the bottom of our hearts we greatly appreciate everything,” Costin said.
“The community’s what this is all about. And community comes together when somebody needs a little help,” Hedrick said.
Costin said if the cinema receives any outside COVID-19 relief money, the GoFundMe account won’t be as essential.
