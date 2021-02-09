DRAMATIC VIDEO: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car

Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
By Nicole Mumphrey | February 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 1:21 PM

ST. MARTIN PARISH (WVUE) - Two men working their trash route Monday morning spotted the car in which police say a 10-year-old girl was kidnapped Sunday night, according to KATC-TV in Lafayette.

The child was reported missing Sunday evening, and then an Amber Alert was issued later that night. She was found safe this morning.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.

A man named Dion Merrick posted a live stream on Facebook saying he spotted the car in a field while working his route.

“People act like they see stuff but they don’t want to say nothing. But she’s safe now. Thank God man, because I got a little girl. I’m on my job doing what I got to do,” Merrick says to the camera.

A law enforcement officer thanks Merrick for calling, and says he’ll need to get some information from him before he leaves the scene.

A man can be seen in custody, being taken to a police car. Police tell us the girl was found in St. Martin Parish and was evaluated by medical personnel. The suspect, 33-year-old Michael Sereal of New Iberia, has been arrested. Following the abduction, an arrest warrant was issued for Sereal for Aggravated Kidnapping.

Michael Sereal, 33
Michael Sereal, 33 (Source: KATC-TV)
Members of law enforcement across Louisiana are searching for 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal who is believed to be traveling in a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845.
Members of law enforcement across Louisiana are searching for 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal who is believed to be traveling in a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

The suspect in the video is yelling “why are you doing this to me?” as he is escorted to a police car.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.