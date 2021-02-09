Entergy calling up resources ahead of wintry weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas is preparing for the potential of ice accumulating this week on their power lines.
David Lewis, senior communications specialist for Entergy, said they are calling in additional resources in case power is lost.
He said there is growing concern with the potential significant icing on their electrical lines.
Extra linemen will be on standby in the event they need to be deployed across the area.
Entergy is also reaching out to other power companies in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas, as well as private contractors in case they need help restoring power.
In addition, Lewis said they are making sure their trucks have chains on them and that their linemen have the safety equipment to work in icy conditions.
He urged people to be “storm ready” by having enough food and water, and by making sure phones are charged in case power is out for an extended amount of time.
He also said if you do lose power, limit the number of times you open and close your refrigerator and freezer to keep food from spoiling.
To check on outage information you can visit Entergy’s outage map, or you can download the Entergy App.
