Feb. 9: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect tonight for much of Region 8 as we expect significant ice accumulations to interrupt the daily routine later this week.
Today’s forecast, however, calls for above-freezing temperatures, along with cloudy skies and scattered showers.
These showers continue overnight into Wednesday as the thermometer drops to 32°F.
We’ll really start to run into issues by Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the rain intensifies and temperatures fall into the 20s.
All in all, we expect a quarter to half-inch of ice to create slick roads and scattered power outages.
The rain tapers off Thursday afternoon but even colder air nips at its heels.
In fact, we may shatter some records this Valentine’s Day weekend with highs failing to make it out of the 20s.
News Headlines
A committee forwarded to the Jonesboro City Council an ordinance that could change how council members are elected.
“He didn’t let anything hold him down.” A Region 8 murder victim may have been small in stature, but his family and friends say he had a towering presence.
A Region 8 teacher and her student say it’s important to celebrate Black history, but they worry about a state law that could change the way it is taught in schools.
