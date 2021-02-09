Former Poplar Bluff officer sentenced to 25 years for producing child porn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer was sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography.
Brandon M. Hopper, 40, of Poplar Bluff, pleaded guilt in October to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Missouri, Hopper’s co-defendant, Amber M. Longhibler, used a cell phone to take sexually explicit images of an 11-year-old girl.
Longhibler was sentenced in December 2020 to 20 years in prison for her role.
Hopper was ordered, after serving his 25-year sentence, to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.
