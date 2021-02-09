Former Poplar Bluff officer sentenced to 25 years for producing child porn

Former Poplar Bluff officer sentenced to 25 years for producing child porn
Brandon Hopper was sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography. (Source: Butler County Jail)
By Amber Ruch | February 9, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 5:58 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer was sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography.

Brandon M. Hopper, 40, of Poplar Bluff, pleaded guilt in October to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Missouri, Hopper’s co-defendant, Amber M. Longhibler, used a cell phone to take sexually explicit images of an 11-year-old girl.

Hopper was employed as a Poplar Bluff police officer at the time.

Longhibler was sentenced in December 2020 to 20 years in prison for her role.

From left: Brandon Hopper and Amber Longhibler were each sentenced on charges of child pornography. (Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)
From left: Brandon Hopper and Amber Longhibler were each sentenced on charges of child pornography. (Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)

Hopper was ordered, after serving his 25-year sentence, to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.