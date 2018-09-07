Freezing Rain, Sleet Through Thursday

Below freezing temperatures have arrived in Region 8, and we’ll likely stay below freezing for days. Ice Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of Region 8 through Thursday morning. Freezing rain will increase tonight leaving a glaze on surfaces including roads and bridges. More ice is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Slick spots are possible along with power outages and tree damage. To make matters worse, when the precipitation stops we keep getting colder! We may not see above freezing temperatures again until next week! We may shatter some records this Valentine’s Day weekend with highs failing to make it out of the 20s. Overnight lows could fall to the single digits, too. Wind chill values will be even colder dropping below zero.