Police: Missing teen found safe

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne Police Department says a missing 14-year-old boy has been found safe.
Police requested help Tuesday morning in finding Keaton Farrell.
He had been reported missing since Saturday, Feb. 6.
According to police, Farrell had a medical condition and was considered an endangered person.
Just before noon Tuesday, investigators said the boy had been found.
“We would like to thank you for all of the assistance provided by your agencies and the community at large,” the department stated in a news release.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.